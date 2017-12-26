Animal shelter selling 2018 calendars to help save lives

The Humane Society of Central Texas now has $10,000 more to spend thanks to a donation from celebrity chef, Rachel Ray.

The check comes from her foundation, Rachel's Rescue, which works with pet charities and other organizations to provide food, medical supplies and treatments to homeless animals.

Don Bland, executive director at the animal shelter, said the donation will save the lives of 200 pets that are in need of a loving home.

"It takes money to save animals. People think, being a nonprofit, you don't need money," said Bland. "There are expenses with nonprofits too, especially when you need to get them spayed and neutered and vaccinated and microchipped and everything that goes along with their adoption fees."

You can also do your part to give back by the end of the year by picking up one of the shelter's calendars for 2018. The calendars feature shelter animals and their different types of personalities.

"Everything comes in here. I think we still have a rabbit from last week that's here," said Bland. "We just wanted to highlight what is available and these are actual pets that are here, that were available for adoption and have found new homes now."

The calendars are on sale now for $10 and every dollar will go right back to animal care at the shelter.

"When you purchase that calendar here, you're directly impacting a shelter animal's life," said Bland. "You're actually helping us save those animals."

