No injuries after shed fire in McGregor

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
MCGREGOR, TX (KXXV) -

There were no reported injuries after a shed fire in McGregor. 

Fire officials from McGregor Fire Department said that the fire was contained in a shed at a home on the 200 block of N. Adams Street. 

Officials believe that the fire might have started when a heater was left on in the shed. 

