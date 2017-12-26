'Gaming disorder' to be recognized as mental illness

President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will come together "and develop a great new HealthCare plan."More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
Congress has again failed to approve long-term funds for a popular program that provides health insurance for nearly 9 million low-income children.
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.
