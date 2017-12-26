'Gaming disorder' to be recognized as mental illness - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'Gaming disorder' to be recognized as mental illness

(CNN) - Playing video games too much and too often soon will be recognized as a mental health disorder.

"Gaming disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year.

Its symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games.

Another red flag is when someone chooses games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

The decision doesn't mean that playing games in itself is a problem, but experts said it should all be seen in the context - where, why and how much someone plays.

Adding "gaming disorder" to the list means that it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.

