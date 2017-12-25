Police seek information 'Drunken Grinch' who stole alcohol from gas stations

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for information on a "Drunken Grinch" who stole beer and champagne from two gas stations early Christmas morning.

The man stole from the 7-11 on 4511 N. I-35 and a few hours stole from the Chevron Food Mart on 1019 E. Craven Ave.

Police believe the suspect is the same man who stole beer a week ago from the Dollar General at 101 N. Lacy Dr.

If you know anything about this man, call the Officer Beasley or Officer Ziegler at 254-799-2479.

