It was a windy Christmas Eve that one expectant mother will never forget.

Kelsey Hover is 21-years-old and pregnant with her first child. She's also now the proud owner of a fully detailed van that's packed with presents for her new baby boy.

"I'm feeling ecstatic," said Hover. "I've been struggling so hard for about the past year and now that I'm about to be due any day now, this takes a load off my shoulders."

The van is a gift from Bruce Hansen, the owner of Texas Discount Automotive in Copperas Cove. After opening his shop at the beginning of the year, Hansen decided he wanted to give back to the community in a special way by the end of 2017.

"The young lady's mother came into the shop and she was looking for a cheap car and she kind of told us her daughter's story," said Hansen. "She and her husband are both Army veterans and we thought 'you know, how about we just give you a vehicle?' She immediately broke down in tears and began to thank God."

With help from a few other local businesses, Hansen was able to make an old car look like new in just a few weeks. The car was donated to the project by Hansen's nephew, Matthew Bates.

"We're here to be a community, we're here to be together," said Hansen. "We're not here to take, take, take. If everybody took, there'd be nothing left. You got to give."

While the big red bow may be coming off soon, Hansen is confident this is the gift that will keep on giving.

"I see stuff like this happen on the news but I never thought it would happen for me and it did," said Hover. "I'm very, very grateful."

Hover said her fiance has been riding his bike to and from work for months to make ends meet. This van will also provide Hover with transportation to her doctor's appointments.

