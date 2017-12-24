Dozens of buses other transit vehicles burned in Texas fire

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - A fire broke out early Saturday burning more than 30 city transit vehicles in Victoria, Texas, where residents were already struggling for transportation after losing cars in the flooding from Hurricane Harvey this August.

The Victoria Advocate reports that firefighters responded about 4:20 a.m. Saturday to an area where dozens of buses were stored. Three to four buses were already fully engulfed in flames at that time.

Transit authority representatives say 32 buses and transit vehicles were burned in the fire, but the extent of the damage was unclear as of Saturday. About 21 buses were not burned in the blaze.

The transit authority officials say they will survey the damage and determine what limited routes it can offer.

