Man struck, killed by car while retrieving fallen items in the street

A 59-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning when he was retrieving fallen items in the street and was struck by a vehicle in Waco.

Around 2:30 a.m., the man had been shopping in the 600 block of Hewitt Drive when police believe he may have accidentally left items on the roof of his car.

When he pulled out of the parking lot onto Hewitt Drive the item fell into a lane of traffic. The man stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and walked into the roadway to get the item and was struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco police are continuing to investigate.

