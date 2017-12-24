Southbound I-35 reopened, victim in critical condition - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Southbound I-35 reopened, victim in critical condition

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Southbound I-35 near S. Valley Mills Drive has been reopened on Sunday morning after a serious crash.

Police originally thought the victim was killed but later said the victim has been taken to a hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

Waco police said the lanes were closed for about two hours at exit 333-A. 

If you are driving near through this area, police ask you seek an alternative route. 

