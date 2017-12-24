Southbound I-35 reopened, victim in critical condition

Southbound I-35 near S. Valley Mills Drive has been reopened on Sunday morning after a serious crash.

Police originally thought the victim was killed but later said the victim has been taken to a hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

Waco police said the lanes were closed for about two hours at exit 333-A.

If you are driving near through this area, police ask you seek an alternative route.

