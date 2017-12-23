Waco firefighters deliver gifts to hospital patients

Waco firefighters are hoping to put a smile on children's faces this holiday season.

Firefighters, along with Rescue Santa, delivered Christmas presents to pediatric patients at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital and Providence Health Center in Waco.

It's the first year they have done this.

Firefighters said they just wanted to bring some Christmas joy to the kids staying in the hospital this close to Christmas.

"We're trying to make a bad situation or a stressful situation for them and their family maybe a little better. And hopefully, give them some joy and help them make it through this time," Michael Robertson, President of the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478, said.

All of the toys were donated by the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478.

Target and HEB also donated gift cards to buy toys.

