Man killed after crashing car into tree

A man was killed this morning when his car crashed into a tree in Waco, police said.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Chapel Road. Robert G. Ohprine was driving a silver 2011 Ford Explorer when it crashed into a tree.

Ohprine was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police he may have had some type of physical problem before the accident occurred.

Police are continuing to investigate.

