Accident causes backup on I-35 near Waco

An accident involving multiple vehicles on northbound I-35 is causing backups in McLennan County.

TxDOT said the accident happened near mile marker 338, US 84, Waco Drive and Bellmead Drive.

Around 3 p.m., only one northbound lane was open. At 3:15 p.m., traffic was backed up from Bellmead to Valley Mills Drive.

At 3:50 p.m., the accident was cleared.

If you are driving near this area expect delays.

No other details were released.

