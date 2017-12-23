Accident causes backup on I-35 near Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Accident causes backup on I-35 near Waco

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

An accident involving multiple vehicles on northbound I-35 is causing backups in McLennan County. 

TxDOT said the accident happened near mile marker 338, US 84, Waco Drive and Bellmead Drive.

Around 3 p.m., only one northbound lane was open. At 3:15 p.m., traffic was backed up from Bellmead to Valley Mills Drive. 

At 3:50 p.m., the accident was cleared.

If you are driving near this area expect delays.

No other details were released.

