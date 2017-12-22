Ronald McDonald House receives large donation

Christmas came early for the Ronald McDonald house in Temple thanks to a generous donation from a local business.

Friday, the Asco Equipment Company donated almost $30,000 to the Ronald McDonald House after raising the funds during its sixth annual charity event. Each year the equipment company organizes an obstacle course along Nolan Creek in Belton. People pay to run the annual Asco Spartical Dash and Asco matches those funds. The business chooses a different charity every year to donate the funds to. Spencer Ridgway who’s the branch manager at Asco Equipment Company says it feels great to support those families who need it most.

“It's one of the greatest things we could do as a company and as individuals. It's very gratifying to be able to give that money and know that it's going to a good cause and it's going to help lots of people," Ridgway said.

The Ronald McDonald House will use the money to continue allowing families who have children in the hospital to stay there.

