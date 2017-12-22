Reindeer decorations damaged at Robinson park

Robinson police are looking for the person who damaged some wooden reindeer decorations at Peplow Park.

Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said it happened sometime this week. Thirteen of the decorations were taken out of the ground. The zip ties securing them in place were cut. Four of the thirteen decorations were damaged, with the antlers and heads broken off.

"During the holiday season, you would hope that someone would have more respect for the city, the school district and the chamber to try to make the park a happy place to go for the holidays. So you would hope that someone would have more respect than to tear something up but that wasn't the case," Chief Prasifka said.

A local store, La Salle Shoppes, offered to try to fix three of the broken reindeer.

Prasifka said it's important to report any suspicious activity you see.

