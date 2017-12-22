CTX detective donates 2,700 lbs of pet food to animal shelter

In the spirit of giving, a Killeen Police Detective donated thousands of pounds of pet food to Killeen Animal Services Friday afternoon.

Detective Tanya Lawson has been donating pet food at Christmastime for the past five years.

This year, with the help of community donations, she delivered twenty-seven hundred pounds of dog and cat food to the shelter. That's two hundred more pounds than last year.

Lawson begins taking donations through her Facebook page, Police4Pets, and a Gofundme page each year the day after Thanksgiving.

"For Christmas, I really wanted to do something for the animals. Animals have always been my passion. So, I know they don't understand Christmas, but with the donation, the shelter can use the money it would normally use for food for other things so they can take care of the animals," Lawson said.

The Killeen Animal Services Shelter Manager, Edward Tucker, added the money saved by the donation can be used to help with the medical needs of animals as they arise.

