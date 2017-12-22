Pet pig escapes, leads police on foot chase - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Pet pig escapes, leads police on foot chase

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Waco Police Department) (Source: Waco Police Department)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Officers captured an escaped pig after a foot chase in South Waco on Friday morning. 

Waco police said the pet escaped from its owner and was captured after assistance with animal control officers, "just in time for Christmas dinner."

