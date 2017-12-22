CTX cake shop owner and ‘Cake Wars’ winner shares decorating tip - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX cake shop owner and ‘Cake Wars’ winner shares decorating tips

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
(Source: Lily Halabi) (Source: Lily Halabi)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Dec. 22 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Lily Halabi the owner of Lily’s Cakes and “Cake Wars” winner.

During the interview, Halabi shared her cake decorating skills and talked about opening a cake shop location in Temple.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/lilyscakestemple.

