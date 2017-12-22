CTX church hosts first blanket drive for those in need

For the Dec. 22 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke to Tim Jeske a youth leader at Trinity Lutheran Church and Emily Londenberg, a member of the church.

During the interview, Jeske and Londenberg talked about the Share the Warmth - Blanket Drive.

The event is hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church.

Organizers are collecting new and gently used blankets through Dec. 24 at their location in Woodway.

Donations will go to families and individuals in need.

For more information visit fullerheaven.com.

