Central Texas churches share deeper meaning behind Christmas decorations

Every year, we see churches around Central Texas decorated for Christmas. However, for these congregations, there's a deeper meaning behind the holiday decor.

Brandon Frenzel, the Executive Pastor at First Methodist Church of Waco, said they decorate throughout the entire building, which takes up a city block.

"We want people to feel hope. At this time of year, a lot of people are struggling with that," Frenzel said.

Frenzel said there's also a message behind the Christmas decorations. He used the red poinsettias as an example.

"If you look at the top of them, they almost resemble the Star of Bethlehem. So, there's a deeper meaning even to the flowers," Frenzel said. "We want them to feel that this is a special time of year. We want them to experience the joy of Christmas."

Stephanie Mach, a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waco, helps with the decorations. She's been a member of the church for more than 40 years.

"They walk in and they say what a difference, what a difference that decorations can make," Mach said.

Larry Krueger, the Senior Pastor of that church said he's thankful for all the volunteers and very impressed with their decorating skills.

"For me, they do far more than I would be able to do, their creativity is tremendous," Krueger said.

The scenery is on the surface but it all has a deeper story regarding faith. "For so many people, this is a sacred time of year. Hearts soften, people are kinder to each other," said Frenzel.

A new Pew Research Center survey finds most people believe the religious aspects of Christmas are now emphasized less but relatively few are bothered by it. Compared to five years ago, a growing share of Americans say it doesn't matter if they're greeted with "Merry Christmas" or a less-religious greeting like "Happy Holidays."

