Brazos County sees over 1,400 of reported flu cases in one month

The Brazos County Health Department has seen over 1,400 reports of flu-related cases in the month of December.

The county also saw an increase throughout the month. During the week of Dec. 2, the county received 108 cases reported. By the week of Dec. 23, there were 644 cases reported.

Brazos County Health Department Health Education and Promotion Director Sara Mendez said individuals are encouraged to do the following to prevent the spread of flu:

Get a flu shot

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are already sick

Stay home and call the doctor if you feel sick

