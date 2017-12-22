Brazos County sees over 1,400 of reported flu cases in one month - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Brazos County sees over 1,400 of reported flu cases in one month

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Brazos County Health Department has seen over 1,400 reports of flu-related cases in the month of December. 

The county also saw an increase throughout the month. During the week of Dec. 2, the county received 108 cases reported. By the week of Dec. 23, there were 644 cases reported. 

Brazos County Health Department Health Education and Promotion Director Sara Mendez said individuals are encouraged to do the following to prevent the spread of flu: 

  • Get a flu shot
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
  • Wash your hands
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are already sick
  • Stay home and call the doctor if you feel sick

