How to recycle your old electronics this holiday season

It's not uncommon to get a new computer or TV during the holidays. But instead of tossing the old one out, you can recycle it.

The City of Waco's Cobbs Recycling Center recycles electronics, like computers, TVs, phones, microwaves, and more.

It's a free service the city offers year-round, but it comes especially handy during the holidays.

"It also eliminates the opportunity for our collections folks to possibly hurt themselves picking that up. There's sometimes one person to a truck. Those big items ... he can't pick up by himself," safety and training coordinator Jason Embry said.

You can drop your electronics off at the recycling center at 2021 N. 44th St. from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You must prove you live in Waco.

