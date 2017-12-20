Mart takes home sixth state title

The Mart Panthers faced Refugio in the 2A Division 1 State Championship Game. This was the Panthers first appearance at UIL State since 2012.
First play from scrimmage, Refugio scored on a 66 yard touchdown pass. The Bobcats then scored another touchdown extending their lead 14-0. In the second quarter, Mart scored 3 touchdowns, one of those a fake field goal touchdown to tie the game at 14. With less than a minute until halftime, mart scored yet another to take their first lead of the game. At the break, the Panthers led 21-14.
Mart would push its lead even further taking it to 34 to 21 over the Bobcats giving Mart the state championship.
