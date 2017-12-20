Baylor hoops fends off Southern

The Jonesboro Eagles faced Gail Bordon County for the second straight year at the 2017 UIL State Title Game, but fell short to the Coyotes 60-22.More >>
Rookie Kyle Kuzma set career highs with 38 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame 51 points from James Harden to end the Houston Rockets' 14-game winning streak with a 122-116 victory Wednesday night.
Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points and five assists in his return from a hip injury and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 110-93 Wednesday night.
The Mart Panthers faced Refugio in the 2A Division 1 State Championship Game.
Manu Lecomte scored 22 points and No. 18 Baylor won its fifth straight, 80-60 over Southern on Wednesday night. Baylor went on a 13-0 run in the first half to pull away, then had an 11-2 spurt after Southern cut its lead to 46-40 midway through the second half.
