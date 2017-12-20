One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One person taken to the hospital after car crashes into home

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home Wednesday. 

The home was located on the 2500 block of Park Lake Drive in Waco. 

The homeowner said he was standing near the garage when the accident happened. He said that this is the second time someone has hit the home with a car. 

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. 

