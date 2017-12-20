Residents express concerns about slippery roads along highway 84

A heavily traveled road in Woodway is getting some changes after people who live and drive on it complained.

Neighbors said the road along highway 84 near Twin Rivers Boulevard has become very slippery.

TxDOT officials said they knew the pavement was starting to deteriorate in the area, that’s why construction crews put grooves in the roads on Wednesday.

Ken Roberts who’s the public information officer for TxDOT said the changes make the drive a bit rougher, but it will help fix the problem.

It's going to increase the friction to allow better traction, it's kind of a temporary measure good for probably six or eight months. We're anticipating that in the summer we'll be able to come back and do a more permanent solution,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said the temporary fix will increase the life of a roadway and the traction in the areas of the pavement that are beginning to wear out.

TxDOT also encourages drivers to slow down in that area to cut down on accidents even further.

