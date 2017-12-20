Residents express concerns about slippery roads along highway 84

President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.
The Texas bullet train project is continuing to move forward after the Federal Railroad Administration released a draft environmental impact statement last week.
At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump's tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.
