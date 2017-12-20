Aggie women top Hawaii

Central Texas is known as a hotbed of talent and it showed today with several schools sending football players to the next level.More >>
Central Texas is known as a hotbed of talent and it showed today with several schools sending football players to the next level.More >>
Khaalia Hillsman made all 12 of her field goals and scored 25 points, Danni Williams added 23 points on a career-high tying five 3-pointers and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Hawaii 103-59 at the Duel in the Desert on Wednesday.More >>
Khaalia Hillsman made all 12 of her field goals and scored 25 points, Danni Williams added 23 points on a career-high tying five 3-pointers and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Hawaii 103-59 at the Duel in the Desert on Wednesday.More >>
Twenty of the nation’s top high school football players have signed to play for Baylor in the Class of 2018, head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.More >>
Twenty of the nation’s top high school football players have signed to play for Baylor in the Class of 2018, head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday.More >>
The Jonesboro Eagles faced Gail Bordon County for the second straight year at the 2017 UIL State Title Game, but fell short to the Coyotes 60-22.More >>
The Jonesboro Eagles faced Gail Bordon County for the second straight year at the 2017 UIL State Title Game, but fell short to the Coyotes 60-22.More >>
A video is going viral on social media showing a football signee choosing between Baylor, Baylor and Baylor. We'll let you guess who he committed to.More >>
A video is going viral on social media showing a football signee choosing between Baylor, Baylor and Baylor. We'll let you guess who he committed to.More >>