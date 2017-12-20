Aggie women top Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Khaalia Hillsman made all 12 of her field goals and scored 25 points, Danni Williams added 23 points on a career-high tying five 3-pointers and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Hawaii 103-59 at the Duel in the Desert on Wednesday.



Hillsman set a single-game program record for consecutive field goals.



Anriel Howard had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (10-2). Chennedy Carter, who was coming off a school-record 46 points and game-winning basket with 10.9 seconds to play against USC, scored 10 points with a career-high 11 assists.



The Aggies led 57-27 at halftime for their most first-half points since Dec. 2, 2009.



Makenna Woodfolk and Sarah Toeaina, who averages a team-leading 15.6 points per game, scored 10 points apiece for Hawaii (6-5).



The Aggies will face No. 10 Oregon on Thursday and Hawaii will play the Ducks on Friday.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)