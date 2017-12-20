Sheriff warns pedestrians about the dangers of crossing I-35

A 57-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross the northbound lanes of I-35 in Bellmead, DPS said.

DPS identified the man as Sabino Silva Quiroz of Corsicana.

He's the second person to die while trying to cross the interstate in the same area in recent months.

Waco resident Manuel Liendo has driven on that stretch of I-35, near the Walmart and Sonic, for about four years to get to work. What he saw on Tuesday night was something he said he won't ever forget.

"Seeing the sheriff putting the tarp over 'em, that was just, like, an eerie feeling. It's just something you don't, you know, you don't expect it, especially with the holidays being so close. It's just sad to look over and see something like that because that's something you don't expect to see," Liendo said.

On Nov. 17, a driver hit and killed a 77-year-old man, DPS said.

"Most of the cars on the interstate are traveling 70-80+ miles per hour. For a person to be able to run across the interstate between the traffic is extremely dangerous," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

During most accidents like the one on Tuesday night, McNamara said, the car wins.

"It's not worth the chance you take crossing the interstate in heavy traffic," McNamara said.

If you do need to walk from one side of I-35 to the other, you should try to find another and safer way.

"Just don't try it. It's not worth it. Get a ride across or go to a crosswalk or someplace where you can safely cross the interstate," McNamara said. "It's such a dangerous thing to do."

