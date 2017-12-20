One man and two teens in custody after manhunt in Bellmead

One man and two teens are in custody after a short manhunt in the Bellmead area Wednesday morning.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Bellmead police approached three men on Air Base Road after reports of gunfire on railroad tracks. A 16-year-old waved a gun at the officers and fled into the woods. Bellmead police were able to arrest two of the suspects and then a manhunt ensued for the third suspect with a gun.

The search for the suspect was in the area of Loop 340 and Air Base Road.

McLennan County Sheriff's deputies were able to capture the third suspect.

He told deputies where he had left the gun. Deputies were able to recover two guns - one gun was on one of the suspects.

