One man and two teens in custody after manhunt in Bellmead

One man and two teens are in custody after a short manhunt in the Bellmead area Wednesday morning.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Bellmead police approached three men walking down railroad tracks heading toward the 500 block of N. Loop after calls that the men were firing weapons and one appeared to have a weapon in his waistband.

A 16-year-old waved a gun at the officers and fled into the woods. Bellmead police were able to arrest two of the suspects identified as 17-year-old Roberto Gonzales and 18-year-old Kenneth Ramsay and then a manhunt ensued for the third suspect with a gun.

The search for the suspect was in the area of Loop 340 and Air Base Road.

McLennan County Sheriff's deputies were able to capture the third suspect near Barlow St.

He told deputies where he had left the gun. Deputies were able to recover two guns - one gun was on one of the suspects.

A semi-auto pistol magazine loaded with .22 caliber ammo was found on the juvenile.

Ramsay was arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon and was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful carry of weapon and evading. He was transported to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.

Gonzales was released with a citation for interference with railroad property.

