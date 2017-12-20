Viral video shows football signee choosing between Baylor, Baylor and also Baylor

A video is going viral on social media showing a football signee choosing between Baylor, Baylor and Baylor. We'll let you guess who he committed to.

Jackson Kimble posted a video on his Twitter revealing his announcement - and he dropped just a few hints about his future team throughout the video.

Baylor Head Football Coach Matt Rhule replied to Kimble's tweet - saying that he had him nervous for a second.

You had me nervous for a second — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 20, 2017

Kimble comes to Baylor from Carroll High School in Southlake, TX, according to MaxPreps. He is the 19th ranked offensive lineman in Texas.

Kimble signed to play with Baylor University as an offensive lineman.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.