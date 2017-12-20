Man walks away with no injuries after rollover crash - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man walks away with no injuries after rollover crash

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A man in Waco walked away from a rollover crash in the 5800 block of Franklin Avenue with no injuries on Wednesday morning. 

Police said the driver lost control, hit a guardrail and rolled over into a ditch around 7 a.m. 

It is unknown how the driver lost control. 

