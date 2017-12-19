Police identify man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 35

A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian accident in Bellmead.

Texas Highway Patrol officers identified the man as 57-year-old Sabino Quiroz, from Corsicana.

The accident happened on northbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 229 and the Bellmead Walmart, located at 1521 Interstate 35 N.

A 2008 Ford TSA, driven by 25-year-old Brandon Turner, of Waco, was traveling north on I-35 when it struck Quiroz in the northbound lane as he was crossing the interstate from the east, Texas Highway Patrol said.

Quiroz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety said that the scene was still active as of 9:15 p.m.

Traffic was completely shut down at exit 340.

