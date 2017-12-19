One person killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One person killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 35

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

A person is dead after an auto-pedestrian accident in Bellmead. 

The accident happened on northbound Interstate 35 near the Bellmead Walmart, located at 1521 Interstate 35 N. 

The Department of Public Safety said that the scene was still active as of 9:15 p.m. 

Traffic was completely shut down at exit 340. 

No other details were released. 

