City of Killeen accepts a multi-million dollar grant

The city of Killeen accepted a more than $5.5 million dollar grant at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

That's something they were considering turning down. The City Council voted five to two in favor of accepting the grant.

The money would cover the completion of Rosewood Drive, along with a facelift of 90 acres donated by the Purser family, that holds a value of over a million dollars.

The city plans to add hike and bike trails and playgrounds in South Killeen. The grant comes from the state and the Killeen Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.