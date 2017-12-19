Amber Alert issued for 6-week-old child from Houston, mother found fatally stabbed

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 6-week-old girl from Houston.

Houston police are searching for Shanally Flores.

Police found the suspect, Thomas Bernandez, 30, and his vehicle around 11 P.M.

They have not yet located the infant and they believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police believe that Thomas Bernandez, 30, is connected to her abduction. He was last seen in Houston driving a blue 2000 Toyota Celica with license plate CM7-L340.

According to the Associated Press, the girl's mother was found fatally stabbed in her apartment. Bernandez is Shanally's father and he is a possible suspect in the mother's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-308-3600.

