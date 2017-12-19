Top QB target chooses Bears

Matt Rhule's Baylor Bears may have found their quarterback of the future. His name? Gerry Bohanon. A 6-foot-3 218lb prospect from Earle, AR.

Most recruiting services have him as a four star recruit, ranked in the top 10 in terms of dual threat passers. Other suitors for Bohanon included Arkansas, Indiana, and Memphis.

With the transfer of Zach Smith, Baylor is left with Charlie Brewer as the lone scholarship quarterback. Bohanon said he's known for 3 or 4 weeks that he would pick Baylor, he just wanted to wait to share it publicly.

Bohanon also says he plans to graduate early in order to participate in Baylor's spring practice.

