Hewitt police officers will watch your home while you're away for the holidays

If you're heading out of town for the holidays, the Hewitt Police Department has you covered.

HPD offers a Residential Security Check, or Vacation House Watch, all throughout the year. An officer will stop by your home twice a day to make sure that everything is in order while you're away.

Chief Jim Devlin with the Hewitt Police Department said more people take advantage of this program during November and December.

"There are many residences in our city that we've gone to quite a bit just because they take advantage of the program and I'm very glad that they do," said Chief Devlin. "I would rather take the extra effort to go by and check a house that we know nobody is going to be at than have to come back later on and take a report because somebody broke into it."

The service is free and open to anyone who lives in Hewitt. If you'd like to sign up, click here.

