UMHB women's hoops edged Southwestern

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team came up with a huge defensive stop in the final seconds and hit two clutch free throws to ice the game as the Cru topped Southwestern 60-56 Tuesday afternoon in Georgetown. UMHB improves to 10-2 on the season with its fifth consecutive victory. The loss drops the Pirates to 2-6 on the year.

UMHB led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter before the Pirates tied the game with two free throws. The Cru would eventually open up four-point leads at 56-52 and 57-53 in the final four minutes. Southwestern cut the lead to 57-56 on Brooke Swift’s three-pointer with 2:26 remaining. Alicia Blackwell hit a free throw to make it 58-56 UMHB with 1:24 left to play. The Pirates would have a chance to tie or take the lead with 26 seconds to go, but Hannah Holt stole the ball away with nine seconds on the clock and hit two free throws with eight seconds on the clock to ice the win. Southwestern missed three shots in the final six seconds before Blackwell grabbed a rebound to close it out for UMHB.

Holt led the Cru with 23 points and she also added three steals. Blackwell recorded her fourth consecutive double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Aubrie Elliott chipped in seven points off the bench for UMHB. The Cru shot just 14 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and finished at 30 percent as a team. UMHB was just 1-17 from three-point range but did hit 19-25 from the line in the victory.

Cecily Woolfolk had 21 points for Southwestern and she also grabbed 10 rebounds. Noel Pratts had 10 points and Tori Carraway pulled down a game-high 12 boards. The Pirates out rebounded UMHB 57-41, but turned the ball over 18 times. Southwestern shot just 29 percent from the field as a team and was 3-11 from long-range.

This was the final game for the Cru women before the Christmas break. UMHB will return to action with a 4:00 PM start at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth on December 30th. The Cru women resume American Southwest Conference play with a home game against Louisiana College on January 4th.