Cru coordinator named top D3 assistant

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football assistant coach Larry Harmon has been named FootballScoop’s 2017 NCAA Division III National Coordinator of the Year. Harmon, the Cru’s defensive coordinator, becomes the first UMHB assistant coach to be honored by FootballScoop.

Harmon directed a UMHB defense that allowed 50.7 rushing yards, 172.5 passing yards and 223.3 yards of total offense per game this season. The Cru held opponents to just 7.3 points per contest, forced 31 turnovers and recorded 50 sacks on the year. UMHB held ten of its 15 opponents to seven or fewer points and posted four shutouts this season. Meanwhile, the Cru defense scored eight defensive touchdowns under Harmon’s guidance.

Harmon just completed his 19th season as an assistant coach with Cru football. He took over as UMHB’s defensive coordinator following the 2003 season. He has coached for one National Champion, two National Runners-Up, 15 ASC Championship teams and 16 postseason qualifiers during his tenure in Belton. He was selected by previous winners of the award and will be recognized at the American Football Coaches Association Convention in January.

The Cru finished 14-1 overall and lost to Mount Union 12-0 in Stagg Bowl VLV last weekend. UMHB was 9-0 in American Southwest Conference play to win its 15thconference championship.