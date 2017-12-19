How to protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates and burglars

According to the National Retail Federation, 59 percent of consumers plan to purchase their gifts online, but there are a few shopping woes that come with this simpler option.

As a stay-at-home-mom, shopping online is the most convenient way for Brittany Youngblood to tackle her shopping list.

"It's just the easy button. It's pick up that phone or hop on your computer, done," Youngblood said. "I get it from the door and I stick it right under the tree. It's so easy and it makes my life so much easier."

Chief Devlin with the Hewitt Police Department said unattended boxes often act as a welcome sign to porch pirates and burglars. He said they're already looking into a few cases that have come up since the beginning of December.

"It just takes one individual driving down your street, looking to victimize people and they're going to take it," Chief Devlin said. "You may get away with it for a little bit, but at some point in time you're going to become a victim of this type of theft."

He suggests sending your packages to work, having them signed for or investing in a home security system. He said you should also break down boxes and shove them into a trash can when you throw them away.

"It's a big indicator of what you have and have just received," Chief Devlin said. "It may end up providing the opportunity for an individual to force their entry into your home and take those items."

Thankfully, Youngblood has yet to have any issues with people stealing her packages because she takes precautionary measures, like using a lockbox outside of her home for drop-offs.

"We worked really hard to order these things and spend this money," Youngblood said. "For someone to just come and take it, that's just not right and shame on you for doing it. You should be ashamed."

