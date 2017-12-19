Family discovers son's community impact following his tragic death

A family is telling Central Texas News Now about a beloved son who was killed not even a week ago while riding his motorcycle. Since his passing, his parents have discovered just how much of an impact their son had on everyone around him.

"He's the kind of person, like a friend said, that you would want 10 of," his mother, Crystal Magness, said.

But, there weren't 10 of Isiah Williams, there was only one.

"He was my little man, and to this day he was my little man," his mother added.

The 18-year-old worked at an H-E-B five minutes from his Copperas Cove home. But last Thursday night, he didn't come back.

When his dad Tim Magness went looking for him, he came across a motorcycle wreck, went up to the police and told them he knew that was Isiah.

"They both looked at me I could see their hearts sank," Tim Magness said.

His parent's hearts sank as well.

"I really don't know how I'm actually still breathing right now. I really don't," Isiah's mother said.

As his mother tries to learn to breathe again, they've learned over the past week how important their son was to the community.

A customer told them Isiah always shook his hand and thanked him for his service.

"It melted my heart when he did this because there's not many kids his age that respect what we've done for this country," Isiah's mother said recalling her conversation with the veteran.

Am elderly neighbor said Isiah mowed her grass for two years.

" ... and I never knew he did that right down the street," Isiah's mother added.

His parents say they know Isiah would continue to be a kind and giving person had he not passed away.

"We'd probably say, hey can you unload the dishwasher or take the trash out. But, you know, it's that kind of thing we take for granted," his father said.

Now, as they prepare to bury their son, they say they have one regret.

"We'd probably tell him that we wish we would've known how amazing he was before. I'm so proud of him."

If you would like to donate to help Isiah's family cover the cost of his funeral, you can find their GoFundMe account here.

