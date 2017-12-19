Man arrested for physically assaulting his father

The Bellmead Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for assaulting his father back in August.

On Aug. 19 an officer with the Bellmead Police Department was called out to 1415 Lisa St. in reference to a fight.

When the officer arrived he found two men on the ground covered with blood.

The victim was the father of the suspect identified as 33-year-old Ryan Luna.

During the course of the investigation, the officer was told the Ryan Luna attacked his father and chocked him while on the ground.

Witness told the officer that they tried to separate them, but Luna continued attacking his father.

The victim was knocked down and his ankle was injured. The victim also had a displaced trimalleolar fracture on the lower right leg.

Luna is being charged with aggravated assault.

