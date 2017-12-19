Season's Eatings! Make your own Whataburger-themed Christmas Car - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Season's Eatings! Make your own Whataburger-themed Christmas Card!

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Whataburger.com) (Source: Whataburger.com)
Are you looking to send a creative Christmas card this holiday season? 

Whataburger has released a Create-Your-Own Custom Greetings Card feature on their website that offers several options to send to family and friends!

Check out ours and make your own here

