Texas Parks and Wildlife caring for bald eagle possibly injured by trampoline net

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife) (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)
The Texas Parks and Wildlife posted on their Facebook that they are caring for a bald eagle that was possibly injured by a trampoline net.

A resident of Cypress found the injured bird in their backyard on Sunday. 

The Texas Game Warden transported the eagle to the Wildlife Center of Texas, which rehabilitates injured wildlife with the goal of releasing back to the wild. 

