CTX holiday feast to bring community together

For the Dec. 19 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Rocky Miller who started the “Feast in the East” event.

During the interview, Miller talked about how the group works to provide meals and collect items for families in need.

The event will be at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center on Dec. 21.

Miller said they are taking more volunteers and accepting donations.

For more information visit facebook.com/feastintheeast.

