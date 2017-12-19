CTX holiday feast to bring community together - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX holiday feast to bring community together

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
(Source: Rocky Miller)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Dec. 19 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Rocky Miller who started the “Feast in the East” event.

During the interview, Miller talked about how the group works to provide meals and collect items for families in need.

The event will be at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center on Dec. 21.

Miller said they are taking more volunteers and accepting donations.

For more information visit facebook.com/feastintheeast.

