Healthy lifestyle education program coming to CTX

For the Dec. 19 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Tammera Hollerich and Skylar Worley.

Hollerich is the CEO of Healthy Lifestyle Secrets and Worley is an instructor for the educational program.

During the interview, they talked about how the program offers classes to help educate people on eating nutritious meals to live a healthy life.

Classes will be offered in Waco beginning Jan. 8.

For more information visit mirus3.com.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.