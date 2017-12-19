CTX nonprofit charity helps families in need

For the Dec. 19 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Buddy Edwards, the Caritas of Waco Executive Director.

During the interview, Edwards talked about how the organization recently received a $30,000-dollar grant in support of its intensive case management program.

Edwards said the money will be used to help provide necessities and guidance to families in need.

For more information visit www.caritas-waco.org or call 254-753-4593.

