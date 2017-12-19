Torchy's Tacos opens again after Hurricane Harvey - with new decor marking the devastating hurricane

Also on KXXV.com

The Torchy's Tacos in Kingwood, Texas has reopened it's doors after it was forced to close during Hurricane Harvey in August.

The restaurant posted on their Twitter account of the reopening this week.

Kingwood, we couldn’t be happier to be back home. ???? Y’all really know how to party! #KingwoodStrong pic.twitter.com/94LQeJ0KJ9 — Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) December 19, 2017

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast on Friday, Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane by late Saturday.

However, Harvey stalled as a tropical storm over the Houston area, causing devastating flooding.

In August, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the entire Texas National Guard - roughly 12,000 people. The Cajun Navy, a group from Louisiana, also came to Houston's rescue.

The hurricane caused an estimated $75 billion in losses.

