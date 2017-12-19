Lady Bears basketball team stuck on highway on their way back home

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball team was stuck on the highway on their way back home late Monday night.

The team's plane was diverted from landing in Waco to Dallas due to the dense fog, according to the assistant basketball coach Toyelle Wilson's Twitter account.

On their way back home, their charter bus lost power on the highway at 2:12 a.m. and had to wait for another bus.

The team was able to make it back to Waco early Tuesday morning.

