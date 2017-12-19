Three people hospitalized after overnight shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three people hospitalized after overnight shooting in Killeen

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to the 600 block of Parmer Ave. around 12:36 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. 

When officers arrived they found the driver of an SUV with a gunshot wound. 

The woman victim was transported to Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries. 

When officers were securing the scene, they were told of two more shooting victims. One man was transported to Seton Hospital and the second man was transported to Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

