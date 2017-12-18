Waco man eats Mama Fu's for the 300th time

A Waco man ate a meal at Mama Fu's Asian House for the 300th time.

Waco local Jim Hudson dined at the restaurant located at 1230 N. Valley Mills Dr. on Friday, Dec. 15th at 5 p.m.

He was presented with a giant fortune cookie by the restaurant staff to show their appreciation.

Hudson began eating at the Mama's Fu's in Waco soon after they opened four years ago.

